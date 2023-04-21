Jake Gyllenhaal & Kelly Clarkson Duet on ‘Mr. Brightside’ in Hilarious Game of ‘Sing That Name That Tune’

Jake Gyllenhaal showed off his musical chops — and his affinity for accents — when he stopped by the Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (April 21) and played a game of Sing That Name That Tune with the superstar singer.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The rules of the game, hosted by Matt Iseman, are simple. When Clarkson’s band begins playing a song, Gyllenhaal and Clarkson have to step up on a platform and sing along once they recognize the track. Whoever does it first wins a point.

However, the Nightcrawler actor wasn’t feeling too confident at first. “I just want to apologize to the left side of the audience before we begin,” he told the section of the crowd he’d be competing on behalf of.

“I have a feeling he’s slow playing you,” Iseman warned Clarkson, and he turned out to be right. Gyllenhaal won every round of the game, delivering performances of Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” and The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” complete with Southern and Irish accents, respectively.

The final round came in the form of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” which Gyllenhaal and Clarkson performed flawlessly together — despite some lyrical mishaps.

“Who knew it could be this easy?” Gyllenhaal joked after winning the game. Watch it all go down below.