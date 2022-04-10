Jake Gyllenhaal Belts Out Celine Dion Hit During ‘SNL’ Monologue: Watch

"Saturday Night Live" host Jake Gyllenhaal sings Celine Dion alongside Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong during the actor's opening monologue on April 9.

Jake Gyllenhaal showed off his musical chops during his triumphant return to hosting Saturday Night Live.

During his opening monologue on April 9, the 41-old-actor — who appeared on the sketch comedy show to promote his new film Ambulance — fondly recalled hosting SNL for the first time in 2007 before belting out Celine Dion‘s 1996 hit song “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

“I never thought SNL would come calling again. It’s been 15 years and I wasn’t sure I’d remember how to host,” Gyllenhaal said. “But being here tonight, it feels like everything is suddenly… coming back.”

From there, the actor dramatically delivered the soft opening lines of Dion’s Falling Into You opening tack, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1996. Midway through his passionate performance, Gyllenhaal was joined by SNL‘s Cecily Strong, Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim, who provided vibrant backup vocals.

The hilarious moment recalled Gyllenhaal’s SNL monologue in 2007, when he appeared in full drag for a Dreamgirls spoof alongside sparkly backup singers Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Kristen Wiig.

Watch Gyllenhaal's full SNL monologue below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.