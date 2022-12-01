Jake Flint Rep Shuts Down Rumors Around Country Singer’s Cause of Death

Up-and-coming country singer Jake Flint died over the weekend, just hours after getting married.

Following the tragic news, rumors regarding his cause of death started circulating via Instagram on Tuesday that claimed his death was linked to his COVID-19 vaccination record — a claim that Flint’s representative Clif Doyal is now denying.

“I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,” Doyal shared in a statement to E! News on Thursday (Dec. 1). “I can verify from them, and from my own personal knowledge, that Jake Flint’s sudden and tragic death was not related in any way to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pending an official autopsy report there will be no further comment.”

Flint’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, though Doyal did share that the singer died in his sleep on Saturday morning.

Brenda Cline of Route 66 Entertainment, Flint’s manager, was the first to share the news of his death via Facebook: “With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process. The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artist management contract. That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership. Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son.”

The country singer’s wife Brenda also shared that she was in mourning, writing, “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”