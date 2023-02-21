Jake Bongiovi Gushes Over ‘Girl of My Dreams’ Millie Bobby Brown in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but love is still in the air for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. To celebrate the Stranger Things star’s 19th birthday on Sunday (Feb. 19), Bongiovi — who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi and restauranteur Dorothea Hurley — shared an adorable post gushing over his girlfriend.

Explore Explore Millie Bobby Brown See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe,” Bongiovi captioned an Instagram carousel that featured intimate snaps of him and Brown throughout their relationship. “Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

The Stranger Things cast members were touched by Bongiovi’s display of affection. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will on the hit Netflix show, commented, “Cuties.” Matthew Modine, who starred as Papa, added, “Lovely. Happy everyday!”

Brown and Bongiovi have been dating for over a year, and gushing posts are normal for the couple. The 19-year-old took to Instagram on New Year’s Day and called Bongiovi her “partner for life” while recalling the things she was grateful for in 2022.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had. Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” she wrote. “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let’s do it again but better!” Bongiovi couldn’t resist adding a sweet comment, and wrote, “Your year babe love you so much.”

See Bongiovi’s sweet post for Brown below.