Billboard Buys: Jaden Smith’s Ultimate Ears Earbuds Are $80 Off

Jaden Smith teamed up with audio brand Ultimate Ears earlier this year for a new collaboration marking the launch of Ultimate Ears’ “UE FITS You” campaign and now, Smith’s UE Fits earbuds are on sale for $80 off — just in time for the holidays.

Regularly $249+, the Ultimate Ears holiday sale has the UE FITS discounted to just $169 online.

Ultimate Ears says is the world’s “first-ever true wireless earphones that mold to the unique shape of your ears.” What that means: Unlike regular earbuds, which are prone to getting loose and falling out, UE Fits use gel-filled ear-tips to conform to the shape of your ear canal, ensuring a more stable and secure fit.

Ultimate Ears says the customization process takes less than a minute, after which you’ll be able to get a more immersive listening experience, taking in all the highs, lows and subtle nuances of your favorite tracks.

The new campaign video features Smith showing off the earbuds over his 2020 track “Endless Summer.” Even before this partnership, though, Smith says he was already using Ultimate Ears earbuds onstage and in the studio.

“From my very first live performance to this day I have always relied on Ultimate Ears as a go-to tool,” he says, in a press release. “They allow me to concentrate on my craft and not worry about anything else getting in the way.”

Ultimate Ears UE Fits Earbuds $169

As part of the new collaboration, Ultimate Ears’ parent company Logitech will be supporting Smith’s 501CTHREE charity — a nonprofit built on the premise that everyone deserves access to clean water, healthy food and shelter. While details of this partnership have not been announced, Smith says he was thrilled to team up with a company that’s aligned with his values. “When I got the chance to collaborate with Logitech and Ultimate Ears and learned of their shared commitment to the issues me and my generation care about – social and environmental justice – it was a logical fit,” he says. “I appreciate Logitech as a company and their willingness to support my own mission with 501CTHREE that drives, innovation, justice, equity and impact in communities who need it most.”

The Ultimate Ears UE Fits earbuds are currently on sale for $169 (regularly $249+). Find out more and shop the Jaden Smith-approved earbuds here.