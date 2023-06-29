Jaden Smith Says Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Introduced Psychedelic Drugs to Their Family

It’s safe to say that the Smiths have a groovy time together. While speaking last week at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Jaden Smith revealed that he and his family use psychedelic drugs, an activity that he says his mom, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, was the first to introduce to her household.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” Jaden said at the conference, according to USA Today. “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways.”

The 24-year-old actor also noted the positive effects the drugs have had on their family dynamic. “Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” he explained, referencing his 22-year-old sister Willow and his 30-year-old half brother Trey. “But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the [psychedelic] experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

“It will actually help us to open up our minds to get out of the old ways of thinking that got us into lots of these arguments, and open it up so that it just releases and makes room for you to work it out and massage it out until it’s completely gone,” Jaden added.

The Smith unit is headed by Jada and Will Smith, who married in 1997. They welcomed Jaden the following year, then Willow in 2000.

In other Smith family news, Jada and Willow’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris recently ended after Facebook axed all of its original programming. The show had a number of memorable moments throughout its five-year run, from Jada and Will breaking down a rough patch in their marriage during which the actress had a romantic “entanglement” with musician August Alsina, to Jada speaking out following Will’s infamous Chris Rock Oscar’s slap.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband,” Jada said following the show’s cancelation. “We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”