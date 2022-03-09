Jada Pinkett Smith Praises Rihanna’s Maternity Style, Shares Throwback 1998 Grammys Pregnancy Look

Much like the rest of the internet, Jada Pinkett Smith is a huge fan of Rihanna‘s pregnancy fashion, so much so that she gave the Barbadian singer a sweet shoutout on International Women’s Day on Tuesday (March 8). The Red Table Talk host couldn’t say enough about RihRih’s recent show-stopping, baby bump-accentuating looks from Fashion Week and beyond.

“Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers???” Pinkett Smith captioned an Instagram post that featured a photo of her baby belly on display while pregnant with son Jaden Smith at the 1998 Grammy Awards. In the pic, Jada rocked a black velvet and glittering mesh maxi dress, which she placed alongside a photo of Rihanna wearing a black see-through dress to Dior’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 40th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 25, 1998 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via GI

Smith continued, “I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most. She’s a queen that loves helping other women find and hold their own crowns. As women, it’s important that we seeeee one another, help heal one another, love one another and support one another. Here’s to one more of my favorites for International Women’s Month.”

Rihanna’s style choices have been completely intentional — the beauty and fashion mogul explained that her outfits are assembled in an attempt to dismantle what traditional pregnancy style is supposed to look like.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” the 34-year-old “Work” singer told Entertainment Tonight. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Rihanna — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — has not shared a due date for her baby yet, but announced the news with a photo shoot of her and Rocky taking a walk out in New York City during the weekend of Jan. 30-31.

See Smith’s sweet post about Rihanna below.