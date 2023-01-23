Jacob Collier to Perform at Grammy U Masterclass Event

Five-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier will perform and discuss his career and the power of collaboration at a Grammy U Masterclass on Thursday, Feb. 2 at The Novo at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The private event will be moderated by Jessie Reyez, who collaborated with Collier on a track on his Grammy-nominated album Djesse, Vol. 3. The two budding stars co-wrote and performed “Count the People,” the second track on the album.

Collier, 28, is nominated for two more Grammys this year – album of the year for his work as a featured artist, producer, engineer/mixer and songwriter on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, and best arrangement, instruments and vocals for “Never Gonna Be Alone,” a non-album single featuring Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer.

Collier first gained widespread notice two years ago, when he was a surprise album of the year nominee for his fourth studio album Djesse, Vol. 3. The album didn’t win, but one of the tracks, “He Won’t Hold You,” won best arrangement, instrumental and vocals, and another, “All I Need,” was nominated for best R&B performance.

Reyez, 31, was nominated for a Grammy three years ago for her EP, Being Human in Public, which competed for best urban contemporary album.

The Grammy U Masterclass with Collier, presented by Mastercard, will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. PT on the Grammys’ YouTube and Twitch Channels. Collier is set to perform at 2 p.m. The event will be preceded by a networking mixer featuring a Grammy U member DJ at noon.