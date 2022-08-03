×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jackson Wang Teases Solo Album ‘MAGIC MAN’ Is ‘Way More Extreme’ Than His Past Music

"I'm in my most raw form that I've ever been in my career as a solo artist," he said in a new interview.

Jackson Wang
Jackson Wang of 88rising performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif. Kevin Mazur/GI for Coachella

Jackson Wang opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Aug. 2) about what fans can expect from his forthcoming solo album MAGIC MAN.

“It’s a bit of rock, a bit of grunge, a bit of pop. It’s a mixture of everything,” the K-pop star told People. “A lot of [the album] is inspired by the process of me just trying to understand myself, understand my sound, understand my visuals, and what I really want to do. And I ended up here.”

Preceded by singles “Cruel” and “Blow,” Wang promised that MAGIC MAN is “way more extreme than all the stuff that I’ve released in the past. And I think it’s because on this album, I’m in my most raw form that I’ve ever been in my career as a solo artist, just not caring about whoever I was and whatever I had before. And [I] just want to go for being completely me and with no filter.”

Explore

Explore

Jackson Wang

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The Chinese singer’s sophomore studio set is slated for release Sept. 9, just four months after GOT7 unveiled its twelfth Korean-language, self-titled EP. In January, Wang and his bandmates officially parted ways with longtime label JYP Entertainment after seven years under the company.

Related

Jackson Wang "Cruel"

Jackson Wang Sizzles in Fiery, Cinematic 'Cruel' Video: Watch

Later this month, Wang is set to headline 88rising’s 2022 Head in the Clouds festival along with NIKI and Rich Brian at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Other artists on the roster include Yebi Labs (Joji DJ Set), BIBI, Jay Park and CHUNG HA as well as mxmtoon, the debut of Audrey Nuna + Deb Never’s joint project, eaJ, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI and more.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad