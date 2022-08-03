Jackson Wang Teases Solo Album ‘MAGIC MAN’ Is ‘Way More Extreme’ Than His Past Music

Jackson Wang of 88rising performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Jackson Wang opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Aug. 2) about what fans can expect from his forthcoming solo album MAGIC MAN.

“It’s a bit of rock, a bit of grunge, a bit of pop. It’s a mixture of everything,” the K-pop star told People. “A lot of [the album] is inspired by the process of me just trying to understand myself, understand my sound, understand my visuals, and what I really want to do. And I ended up here.”

Preceded by singles “Cruel” and “Blow,” Wang promised that MAGIC MAN is “way more extreme than all the stuff that I’ve released in the past. And I think it’s because on this album, I’m in my most raw form that I’ve ever been in my career as a solo artist, just not caring about whoever I was and whatever I had before. And [I] just want to go for being completely me and with no filter.”

The Chinese singer’s sophomore studio set is slated for release Sept. 9, just four months after GOT7 unveiled its twelfth Korean-language, self-titled EP. In January, Wang and his bandmates officially parted ways with longtime label JYP Entertainment after seven years under the company.

Later this month, Wang is set to headline 88rising’s 2022 Head in the Clouds festival along with NIKI and Rich Brian at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Other artists on the roster include Yebi Labs (Joji DJ Set), BIBI, Jay Park and CHUNG HA as well as mxmtoon, the debut of Audrey Nuna + Deb Never’s joint project, eaJ, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI and more.