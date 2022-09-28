Jackson Wang Plots a World Tour for ‘Magic Man’: ‘Finally’

Jackson Wang is getting ready to hit the road. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the GOT7 member announced his plans for a world tour in support of his recently released album, Magic Man.

Wang revealed the details of his 2022-2023 trek via his social media accounts, excitedly writing, “Finally. The 1st time in my life I get to properly tour now. After all this … MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR 2022-2023 #MAGICMAN is coming. See u there. I promise it’s different.”

The 2022 portion of the Magic Man tour will take place in Asia starting in November, with its first stop in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 26. Come December, the Chinese singer will make two stops in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore on Dec. 17 and Dec. 23 respectively.

In 2023, the 28-year-old will take his tour to London on Jan. 12, and to Paris three days later on Jan. 15. Dubai is also getting a visit, with Wang performing on Feb. 4. The tour poster, which features the singer in a leather jacket, states “and more,” hinting at possible tour dates to come.

Wang released Magic Man, his second solo studio album, on Sept. 9; it debuted at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The set charted even higher on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts at No. 3.

Speaking with People, Wang explained that Magic Man is “way more extreme than all the stuff that I’ve released in the past. And I think it’s because on this album, I’m in my most raw form that I’ve ever been in my career as a solo artist, just not caring about whoever I was and whatever I had before. And [I] just want to go for being completely me and with no filter.”

See the poster and list of dates for Jackson Wang’s Magic Man world tour below.