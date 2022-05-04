Jackson Wang’s Parents Thought He’d Get ‘Kidnapped’ When He Began Pursuing Music

Jackson Wang‘s parents weren’t the most supportive when he initially began to pursue music — and even had an interesting assumption as to what would happen to him.

The 28-year-old artist joined Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous TV show on Wednesday (May 4), where the “Piece By Piece” singer asked Wang about his history as an athlete.

“I was a fencer. My parents were Olympians, too. My dad was a fencer and my mom’s a gymnast,” he explained, adding that he was preparing for the 2012 Olympics in London, when he told his parents, “You know what, I always had this dream about music. Let me do my thing.”

When asked “how that went over” with his parents, Wang replied that it “took me seven months to persuade them”

“They were really against me, they were like, ‘You’re out of your mind.’ My principal told me, ‘This is the worst decision you’re ever going to make in your life,'” he said, adding, “Then, after I debuted as a singer and went back and had a concert, I invited him and he said, ‘Jackson, we believed in you.'”

Wang went on to recall the time that he passed a musical audition in Korea. “They were like, ‘You know what? They told me about this. Entertainment? No, they’re going to kidnap you and put you in a cave.’ Parents, you know? [They said] ‘We’re never going to see you again. You’re going to be MIA.'”

Thankfully, after seven months, Wang convinced his parents to let him take on a music career. Since then, he released his debut solo album in 2019, Mirrors, and a follow-up 2022 mixtape, Lost & Found. He is also a part of the wildly popular group, GOT7.

Watch the interview below.