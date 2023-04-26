Jackson Wang & Ciara Hit Artful Choreography in Technicolor ‘Slow’ Video: Watch

Jackson Wang and Ciara have joined forces yet again. The former GOT7 member and “Goodies” singer released the music video for their sultry collaborative track, “Slow,” on Tuesday (April 25).

The songs kicks off with a verse from Ciara, who tells the object of her affections that she does not wish to rush into their romance. “Slow the pace, ain’t a race, woah/ I’m here all night for love, that’s right/ When you please me, pump the breaks/ You can take your sweet time,” she sings.

Wang then takes over for the second verse, giving his lover a reminder of the rules before proceeding. “Remember then, baby (Let’s start slower)/ Said, ‘Take your time but make it nasty’/ Girl, I’ll do anything you ask me/ You set the pace, the way you tease me/ Then slow it down until it’s nice and easy,” he sensually sings.

The pair — both dressed in silky blue ensembles in the video, Wang in a blue set, Ciara in pink — then team up in the video to sing on the chorus and hit intricate choreography; they’re joined by background dancers simulating a club atmosphere. The singers later hit a series of solo dance moves of their own and participate in a standoff before the lights fade to black.

Wang and Ciara’s “Slow” was originally released on April 17, and gives fans a look at the former GOT7 member’s forthcoming album, Magic Man 2 (no release date has been given). The duo also took the stage together at Coachella for both weekends.