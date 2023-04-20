Jackson Browne Recovers From Illness, Reschedules Australia Concerts

Jackson Browne has recovered from the illness that forced him to nix shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

The veteran U.S. singer is healthy once again, according to a statement from Frontier Touring, and has continued his tour Down Under with shows this week in Auckland and Wellington, the New Zealand capital.

It was a difference story last week when Frontier Touring, which is producing his current trek, announced Browne’s dates at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena and Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre would be postponed “due to illness.”

“I’m sorry to have to tell you that I’m still very sick, and have to postpone my concert at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney,” he explained in a statement, issued last Saturday (April 15). “Though I have been taking antibiotics, and have had three days of vocal rest, that has not produced the results I was hoping for. In fact, I don’t actually know what kind of infection I have.”

He added, “I promise to get back here at the first opportunity, and play these two shows.”



Browne kept that promise.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee has rescheduled the Melbourne show for Nov. 29, 2023 and the Sydney date for Dec. 1, 2023.

Melbourne artist Liz Stringer is support on Browne’s tour, his first live dates in both countries in five years, since 2018. Browne’s jaunt follows the release his 2021 Grammy Award-nominated 15th studio album Downhill From Everywhere.

He’ll wrap up his ANZ swing this Friday night (April 21) at Town Hall in Christchurch, NZ.

Next stop: Palace Theatre in Columbus, OH on June 3, the opening night of a months-long U.S. run.

