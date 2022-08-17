Jack White Has Some Serious Questions About Snoop Dogg’s Cereal: ‘Answers Demanded’

Jack White took to social media on Tuesday (August 16) to share his hilariously high-minded thoughts about Snoop Dogg‘s new cereal Snoop Loopz.

“I would like to personally congratulate Snoop Dogg on his new cereal release and a pat on the back for its charitable benefits that it will be producing, nice one,” the rocker wrote in the caption. “But i do have a couple of important questions about the box that the cereal is delivered to customers in.

“In the press release from Broadus foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words ‘MORE MARSHMALLOWS,'” he continued before asking the crucial question central to his post. “More than what? if this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can’t be more marshmallows than ‘before.’ Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say…a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general? That last theory is my hope. Lastly, the photograph on Master P’s instagram shows a DIFFERENT phrase, an un-plural ‘MORE MARSHMALLOW’ without the ‘S.’ Photo attached, answers demanded.”

Snoop’s colorful cereal will raise money for multiple nonprofit organizations like Door of Hope along with the rest of his Broadus Foods products, which include oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and syrup under his Mama Snoop’s banner.

Meanwhile, White recently chalked up his second No. 1 album of 2022 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts with his latest studio set Entering Heaven Alive.

Read White’s complete marshmallow-fueled diatribe about Snoop Loopz below.