×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jack White Has Some Serious Questions About Snoop Dogg’s Cereal: ‘Answers Demanded’

"Sugar Never Tasted So Good" when it comes to Snoop Loopz.

Jack White
Jack White David James Swanson

Jack White took to social media on Tuesday (August 16) to share his hilariously high-minded thoughts about Snoop Dogg‘s new cereal Snoop Loopz.

“I would like to personally congratulate Snoop Dogg on his new cereal release and a pat on the back for its charitable benefits that it will be producing, nice one,” the rocker wrote in the caption. “But i do have a couple of important questions about the box that the cereal is delivered to customers in.

“In the press release from Broadus foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words ‘MORE MARSHMALLOWS,'” he continued before asking the crucial question central to his post. “More than what? if this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can’t be more marshmallows than ‘before.’ Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say…a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general? That last theory is my hope. Lastly, the photograph on Master P’s instagram shows a DIFFERENT phrase, an un-plural ‘MORE MARSHMALLOW’ without the ‘S.’ Photo attached, answers demanded.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Jack White

Snoop Dogg

See latest videos, charts and news

Snoop’s colorful cereal will raise money for multiple nonprofit organizations like Door of Hope along with the rest of his Broadus Foods products, which include oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and syrup under his Mama Snoop’s banner.

Related

Mark Hoppus

Mark Hoppus Says He's 'Open to Whatever' for Blink-182 After Rekindling Friendship with Tom DeLonge

Meanwhile, White recently chalked up his second No. 1 album of 2022 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts with his latest studio set Entering Heaven Alive.

Read White’s complete marshmallow-fueled diatribe about Snoop Loopz below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad