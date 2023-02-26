×
Jack White Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, Ferociously Performs Songs From His 2022 Albums: Watch

The rocker delivered electrifying performances from last year's "Fear of the Dawn" and "Entering Heaven Alive."

Jack White on "SNL"
Jack White performs as musical guest during "Saturday Night Live" on February 25, 2023. Will Heath/NBC

Jack White is officially a member of Saturday Night Live‘s prestigious Five-Timer’s Club.

The White Stripes alum appeared for the fifth time as musical guest during the long-running NBC sketch comedy series on Saturday (Feb. 25), ferociously delivering songs from his 2022 solo albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

In a cosmic coincidence, Saturday evening’s show was hosted by veteran actor Woody Harrelson, who was also celebrating his fifth appearance on SNL.

“Ladies and gentleman, Jack — you know what? He’s been here five times too, does he get a jacket?” Harrelson joked when introducing White’s first musical performance. “Anyway, ladies and gentleman, Jack White!”

From there, White launched into an electrifying medley of “Taking Me Back” and “Fear of the Dawn,” the opening songs from his 2022 album Fear of the Dawn. For his second performance, the rocker slowed things down with a rendition of “A Tip From You to Me,” from his second 2022 album, Entering Heaven Alive.

White previously rocked the Studio 8H stage in 2002, 2012, 2018 and 2020. His most recent SNL appearance was in 2020 as a last-minute fill-in for country singer Morgan Wallen, who was booted from the lineup for violating the show’s COVID-19 protocols at the height of the pandemic.

Watch White’s SNL performances below. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans on demand access to previous SNL episodes as well.

