Watch Jack White Play Twangy National Anthem for Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day

Detroit native Jack White kicked off the Tigers’ opening-day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday (April 8), starting the game with a bluesy rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

White chose an unconventional route for his cover of the national anthem — instead of belting out the patriotic lyrics to spectators at Comerica Park, he instead went the instrumental route and put a twangy, Americana spin on the track. Backed by a keyboard player, bassist and drummer, White first strummed the opening chords of the track and was later joined by his band who fleshed out the song and added dramatic flair to his rendition of the track.

The performance concluded with fireworks being set off at the stadium and the crowd cheering for White and his band’s take on the patriotic track.

The former White Stripes member’s newest LP, Fear of the Dawn, was also released on Friday. White chatted with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the record and teased an unreleased project between him and Jay-Z when Lowe asked if they were “sitting on heat.”

“It’s true, but it’s not me who doesn’t finish stuff. I’m not that guy,” he said. “I’m more the personality, like, I’ll be there tomorrow. So it’s different working styles. So some of that stuff will see the light of day when those guys aren’t busy with other projects and stuff.”

See White’s rendition of the national anthem below.