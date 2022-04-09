×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jack White Gets Engaged and Married While Onstage at His Detroit Concert

"It's been such a beautiful day, I figure why don't we do this right now and get married," the musician told the crowd.

Jack White
Jack White David James Swanson

Congratulations are in order for Jack White, who got engaged and then married during his hometown concert in Detroit on Friday night (April 8).

The whirlwind onstage nuptials started with the 46-year-old musician unexpectedly popping the question to his girlfriend, fellow musician Olivia Jean, while the pair performed a rendition of The White Stripes‘ 2001 single “Hotel Yorba” at the Masonic Temple.

“It’s been such a beautiful day, I figure why don’t we do this right now and get married,” White announced to the sold-out crowd, according to The Oakland Press.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Jack White

The White Stripes

See latest videos, charts and news

After receiving a tearful yes from Jean, whose band was the opening act at the show, White continued the song’s final verse: “Let’s get married/ In a big cathedral by a priest/ ’cause if I’m the man that you love the most/ You could say ‘I do’ at least.”

Related

Jack White

Watch Jack White Play Twangy National Anthem for Detroit Tigers' Opening Day

With White’s mother and Jean’s father in attendance, the couple reportedly exchanged rings onstage as Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank officiated the ceremony. Fans in attendance weren’t able to capture the moment on video since White doesn’t allow cell phones at his concerts.

This is White’s third marriage. The rocker was was previously married to White Stripes member Meg White from 1996 to 2000. He was also married to model and singer Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013. White and Elson share a son and daughter together.

White will perform a second concert at Detroit’s Masonic Temple on Saturday.

It’s already been an action-packed weekend for White, who released his latest album, Fear of the Dawn, on Friday. The Detroit native celebrated the release by delivering a bluesy rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Tigers’ opening-day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox for spectators at Comerica Park.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad