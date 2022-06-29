Jack in the Box Celebrates J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ Album by Giving BTS ARMY a Gift

Jack in the Box is all in on supporting J-Hope‘s upcoming debut solo album. On Wednesday (June 29), the fast-food chain announced it would be giving fans a free drink in the K-pop star’s honor.

“I love anything named after me annnddd Sprite. This Friday use the code ANDSPRITE in the Jack in the Box app to redeem a FREE Medium Sprite with any purchase. #IYKYK #JackInTheBox,” the company tweeted, referencing the title of J-Hope’s LP, which also happens to be Jack in the Box, as well as the idol’s well-documented love of Sprite.

Jack in the Box has been teasing its excitement over the BTS member’s coming studio set — out July 15 — ever since it was announced, writing, “I knew J-Hope was my bias for a reason…can’t believe he wrote an album in my honor” on Monday evening and followed it up just an hour later with an amusing riff on the popular Spider-Man pointing meme.

Meanwhile, J-Hope is readying the release of the album’s first single, “MORE,” which will be unleashed on Friday via Big Hit Music as the very first solo release in the wake of the band’s not-quite-hiatus to focus on their music careers as individual artists.

Even with a stream of solo projects likely on the way, BTS continues to reign supreme as a band. Earlier this month, they released their new compilation album Proof, which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned the septet their sixth career chart-topper, and they’re currently working on their upcoming video game BTS Island: In the SEOM.

Check out Jack in the Box’s J-Hope-centric Sprite deal below.

