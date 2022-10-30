Jack Harlow Brings Disco Vibes to ‘SNL’ With Performances of ‘Lil Secret’ & ‘First Class’: Watch

Jack Harlow performed songs from his latest album while pulling double duty as host and musical guest during Saturday Night Live on Oct. 29.

In between his comical sketches, the Louisville rapper delivered three tracks from his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in May.

For his first song, with an introduction from Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, Jack brought some major 1970s disco vibes for a split performance of “Lil Secret” and “First Class,” the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. Dressed in a cream-colored jacket and matching turtleneck, the 24-year-old rapper slid smoothly across the multi-colored checkered dance floor with a shiny disco ball hanging above and surrounded by dancers.

Harlow returned later in the Halloween-themed episode, this time with an introduction by SNL cast member Cecily Strong, for a laid-back performance “State Fair,” appearing alone onstage amid a colorful array of neon lights and donning a simple light green hoodie with black vest.

Jack followed fellow hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion, who also recently pulled double duty as host and musical guest on SNL. While it marked his first hosting run, the artist performed on SNL last year and appeared in a bit about NFTs that parodied Eminem’s “Without Me.” Earlier this month, Harlow also got some late-night TV practice by co-hosting The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon.

Watch Harlow's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.