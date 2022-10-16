×
Jack Harlow Set as ‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest

SNL made the lineup announcement for its Oct. 29 episode.

Jack Harlow Jimmy Fonatine

Live from New York, it’ll be Jack Harlow on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 29.

Harlow will serve as both host and musical guest, SNL announced during this weekend’s show.

“HOSTINGGGGGG SNL,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing the big news.

Harlow follows fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in most recently pulling double duty as host and musical guest. You can see a roundup of the best of Meg’s SNL skits here, and her performances here.

Earlier this month, Harlow got some late-night television time in with Jimmy Fallon, co-hosting The Tonight Show.

Jack Harlow

His Come Home the Kids Miss You album, released in May, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned the Louisville rapper a No. 1 single with “First Class.”

Check out SNL‘s post announcing Harlow below.

