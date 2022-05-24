Jack Harlow Salutes Pete Davison for ‘Time’: ‘He’s daring, Thoughtful, and Simply Hilarious’

Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow are birds of a feather.

One, a comedian and public figure who the media just seems to flock to, the other, a rapper flying high.

Davidson’s career is rocketing right now, and capturing the attention of editors at Time, who’ve identified the actor and long-time SNL cast member for its list recognizing the “100 Most Influential People of 2022.”

It was Harlow who was handed the honor of paying tribute to his friend, which he does with an essay on the funnyman.

Harlow and Davidson were connected by mutual friends, and belly-laughs were never far away.

After a few months of knowing each other, but never meeting, Davidson “successfully pushed to get me on SNL,” Harlow writes, “which was a genuine dream come true for me and my family.” Jack’s mom cried.

The night prior to the show, Harlow visited Davidson’s apartment and “he made my friend and me laugh until our stomachs hurt. I felt like I was experiencing elite comedy up close and personal.”

Harlow has figured him out. “Pete’s appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity. He doesn’t try to hide the person that he is. It’s a classic recipe for success and connection. I would consider myself truthful, but being around Pete makes me want to continue to reach even further for the realest version of myself,” he explains.

Davidson is a rare bird. “We don’t have another one of him. He’s daring, thoughtful, and simply hilarious. And he’s only 28. An icon with so much more left to accomplish.”

Harlow is currently flapping his wings atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “First Class,” which reigns for a third week. The album it’s lifted from, Come Home The Kids Miss You, made its debut on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this month, and the rapper is doing the rounds with NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard in a TV commercial for New Balance.

Davidson has just cut his last episode of SNL as a regular, ending an eight-year journey with NBC’s sketch comedy series.

The annual Time list also includes artists Adele, Mary J. Blige, Jon Batiste, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Zendaya and Miranda Lambert.

Read Harlow’s essay here.