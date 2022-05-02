Jack Harlow Reacts to Referees Not Knowing Who He Is During Basketball Game

Jack Harlow might be a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper and a force to be reckoned with in rap, but it’s simply impossible for everyone to know who he is. Case in point: While attending Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, which saw the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks face off on Sunday, referees were struggling to figure out who Harlow was when his face showed up on the jumbotron.

“Who’s Jack Harlow? Who’s Jack Harlow?” referee Scott Foster asked his counterpart Ed Malloy — both failing to realize their mics were still on — who replied, “I have no idea.”

“He’s the guy over here, right here…He’s in that white shirt, behind you,” Foster said. “Yeah, who is he?” Malloy asked, but his attempt at gaining more knowledge was fruitless. Foster replied, “I don’t know. Go ask him.”

The “First Class” rapper took the exchange in stride and took to Twitter to give the referees a cheeky hint. “Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia,” he wrote in a reply to the video, referencing the ongoing joke about his likeness to Mr. Tumnus — a male fawn from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.

If the referees didn’t know who Jack Harlow was after the basketball game, they might know by the end of this week: The rapper is scheduled to release his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on Friday.

See Harlow’s hilarious response to the exchange below.