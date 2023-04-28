Jack Harlow, Niall Horan, Kesha & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

The final new music Friday of April is here, and there’s a semi-surprise album release from Jack Harlow, as well as new singles from Niall Horan, Kesha and more.

Harlow had a massive 2022 with the May release of his previous LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You, and it’s No. 1 lead single, “First Class.” As such, another album just shy of a year later — certainly in light of him starring in the forthcoming Hulu remake of White Men Can’t Jump — is a nice surprise, but new project Jackman. shows that Harlow is on top of his game more than ever. The 24-minute project sees the rapper using soul samples and taking a step back from radio-friendly choruses (much like his No. 1 hit) to illustrate the strength of his technical skills before stepping into the limelight.

Horan’s rollout for his third studio album, The Show, continues with the release of new single “Meltdown.” The former One Direction members assures his lover — or, alternatively, his dedicated fanbase — “When it all melts down, I’ll be there.” He sings over pop rock instrumentation featuring upbeat guitar work and synth drum beats, setting the ground work for a fun jam ahead of the summer months.

Kesha returns with not one, but two separate singles on Friday — “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid.” Both tracks sees the singer-songwriter being more vulnerable than ever in the face of her long legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke, and invites listeners in for an intimate look at her personal struggles throughout the years.

Labrinth, Eslabon Armado and The National also return this week with albums.