Jack Harlow Introduced His Mom to Beyoncé at Her Louisville Renaissance Tour Stop

When Jack Harlow got to meet Beyoncé, he made sure his mom was included.

The “Industry Baby” rapper met Queen Bey backstage at her Renaissance show in his home town of Louisville, Ky., and took to Threads to share a photo of the moment. In the snap, Harlow is seen looking at Bey while his mom and the superstar were smiling and chatting. The “Break My Soul” singer is also seen holding a tall gift bag, implying that Harlow and his mom gave the superstar a liquor or wine as a gift.

“Introduced my Mom to Beyoncé in Louisville, Kentucky tonight,” Harlow captioned the photo, which you can see via a fan Twitter page here.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news beyonce Jack Harlow See latest videos, charts and news

After performing in Europe, Bey brought her highly anticipated Renaissance tour over to the United States earlier this month, starting with Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, N.J., Atlanta, Houston and more before the run concludes Sept. 27 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

It’s been a wildly successful tour so far, as she posted career-high numbers when she wrapped the European leg of the tour in Warsaw in late June. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, Beyoncé grossed $154.4 million and sold 1 million tickets across 21 shows, marking the biggest gross and attendance of any of Beyoncé’s previous European legs.