Jack Harlow’s First Wax Figure Makes Its Debut at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Another rapper has been immortalized in wax! On Monday (July 10), Madame Tussauds Las Vegas revealed that Jack Harlow is one of the lastest celebrities to enter its gallery, and the result is so good, the “Whats Poppin” singer could not believe the similarities.

Madame Tussauds shared an Instagram video of the Kentucky native meeting his wax figure for the first time alongside the unveil. Harlow hilariously remarked on the figure’s beauty, and expressed previous doubts that the wax could mimic his appearance so accurately.

“Damn! Wow … he’s just beautiful, Jesus. That is crazy. Is this mine? Everything just looks like he’s about to come to life. It’s good. He’s cut. I just wanna knock his a– over, you know? Way, way exceeded my expectations,” he said in the video. “I was worried I was going to see him and be like, ‘OK, this is funny because it’s an attempt,’ but it looks just like me for real.”

The figure, which took around six months and 20 studio artists to create in the museum’s London location, is dressed in the custom-designed suit by Musika New York from his video for “Churchill Downs (feat. Drake).” As for the accessories, Harlow’s wax figure wears diamond studs, a Rolex and a jewel encrusted Kentucky-shaped pendant that hangs from a chain in its hands.

“Jack Harlow’s new figure is a perfect addition to our museum,” said Linsey Stiglic, marketing manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, in a press release. “His confidence, humor, and of course, music is admired by all, and we’re so thrilled to welcome him to our Las Vegas attraction.”

See Harlow’s wax figure reveal below.