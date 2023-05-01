×
Fans Choose Jack Harlow’s ‘Jackman.’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Harlow's new album brought in more than 32% of the vote.

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Julian Buchan

Jack Harlow’s Jackman. has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 28) on Billboard, choosing the Harlow’s latest project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Jackman. brought in more than 32% of the vote, beating out new music from Kesha, Niall Horan, The National and more.

Harlow’s 10-song, 24-minute set was announced just two days before it arrived.

Jackman. follows Harlow’s 2022 sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and featured the hits “Nail Tech,” “Dua Lipa” and the Hot 100 chart topper “First Class.”

Trailing behind Jackman. on the poll is Kesha’s set of singles “Fine Line”/”Eat the Acid,” with 28% of the vote, and Niall Horan’s “Meltdown,” with 26% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

