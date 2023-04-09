×
Jack Black Drops Music Video for ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Song ‘Peaches’

Black is the voice of Bowser in Illumination and Universal's Nintendo video game adaptation, which hit movie theaters this weekend.

Jack Black Peaches
Jack Black, "Peaches" Courtesy Photo

Jack Black‘s music video for his Super Mario Bros. Movie ballad is peach perfection.

Black, all decked out in a Bowser-green suit and seated at a peach piano in a peach room, croons an ode to Princess Peach in the colorful clip. A framed photo of Peach sits atop his piano, along with a bowl of peaches.

Black is the voice of Bowser in Illumination and Universal’s Nintendo video game adaptation, which hit movie theaters this weekend. The Super Mario Bros. Movie scored the top global launch ever for an animated pic, and the second-best ever domestically, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jack Black

The music video for “Peaches” was directed by Cole Bennett, who says Black’s suit was both Bowser and Elton John-inspired.

Watch “Peaches” below, as well as a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the music video.

