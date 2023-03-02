Here’s How Jack Black Ended Up Playing Truth or Dare With Madonna

Madonna made headlines back in January when she announced her upcoming Celebration Tour with a racy, star-studded video in which the Queen of Pop plays a raunchy game of Truth or Dare with a group of celebrities.

Explore Explore Madonna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

One of the stars in attendance was Jack Black, who revealed how it all went down as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (Mar. 2). Black was on the popular daytime talk show dressed as his upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie character Bowser, alongside his cast mates Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day and Chris Pratt. Clarkson showed a photo onscreen, in which Black, Madge and Lil Wayne are recreating a photo from Madonna’s 1992 Sex book.

“My wife and I were invited over to a dinner,” the School of Rock star recalled. “We thought we were going to have a nice, little, quiet dinner. At the end of the dinner, it was announced that Madonna was going to play Truth or Dare and we’re going to film it. So, anyone who wants to join, no pressure.”

Black noted that he wasn’t going to partake until his wife Tanya Haden insisted. “A lot went down and I had permission, OK?” the actor joked. “You can’t say no to Madonna!”

Watch the full interview below.