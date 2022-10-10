Jack Antonoff Takes a Shot at Kanye West Following Rapper’s Anti-Semitic Posts

Add Jack Antonoff to the growing list of musicians who will not sit quietly on the sidelines in the midst of Kanye West‘s latest string of provocative actions. “Kanye a little b—h,” Antonoff tweeted on Sunday night (Oct. 9) with no additional comment about what inspired the diss leveled at the rapper who has repeatedly clashed with Antonoff’s frequent collaborator Taylor Swift.

Twitter removed Ye’s tweet on Saturday for violating the platform’s rules after the rapper wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE… The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he ended the tweet.

The comment followed Meta’s removal of Instagram posts by West for violating that platform’s policies after he posted text messages between him and fellow rapper P. Diddy claiming he would “show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

The shot from Antonoff, who is Jewish, joins an increasingly lengthy list of comments from artists and anti-hate groups decrying West’s latest anti-Semitic provocation. His comments — which the Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance denounced as “hurtful, offensive and wrong” — follows Ye raising eyebroaws last week by wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris Fashion Week show; that “funny” phrase and an affiliated neo-Nazi group of the same name have been deemed a “racist response” to the Black Lives Matter movement by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

See Antonoff’s tweet below.