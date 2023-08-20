Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Marry in Star-Studded Ceremony Attended by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey & More

Congratulations are in order for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, who married over the weekend in New Jersey.

The music producer and Bleachers frontman, 39, exchanged vows with the Maid actress, 28, on Saturday (Aug. 19) in a star-studded ceremony attended by celebrities including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and the bride’s mother, Andie MacDowell, People reports.

The happy couple, who got engaged in May 2022, said “I do” at Parker’s Garage in Long Beach Island, N.J., according to TMZ. Antonoff was spotted in a slick black-and-white suit while his lovely bride donned a beautiful white gown.

Antonoff’s longtime friend and music collaborator Swift was front-and-center at the wedding, sporting a gorgeous light blue lace dress. The pop superstar also attended the couple’s rehearsal dinner Friday at Beach Haven’s Black Whale Bar & Fish House, where spectators gathered in the streets to catch a glimpse of the “Cruel Summer” singer.

Antonoff and Qualley have been romantically linked since being spotted locking lips in New York in August 2021. Their first public appearance together arrived during the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Both stars have remained quiet about their engagement, but the actress wore an engagement ring at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, where she was attending the premiere of Stars of Noon. She also subtly confirmed the upcoming nuptials in a since-deleted Instagram post featuring her engagement ring with a caption that read, “Oh I love him.”