J-Hope Sends 5-Year Anniversary Wish to BT21: ‘Stay Strong Together’

BT21 celebrated its five year anniversary on Thursday (Dec. 29), and J-Hope crashed the virtual festival to share a special video message for the occasion.

“Congratulations on your fifth anniversary, BT21,” the K-pop idol said while squeezing an adorable MANG plushie. “We BTS have already been together for 10 years — I hope the same goes for you guys and that five years won’t be your end. I hope you guys stay strong together for [the] next 10, 15, 20 years and so on.

“I will root for you guys! And good luck on the various promotions, projects and businesses coming up. Hope you make bank,” he continued before breaking out into laughter and adding, “I’m just kidding. We will be here supporting you guys throughout your journey.”

J-Hope then went on to encourage BT21 to “spread positive energy and brightness” to the people who love and support them — including the members of BTS. “I wish you guys the very best and fighting!” he said to conclude his video message.

Designed by BTS, the eight BT21 characters were launched in 2017 and include blue koala KOYA, alpaca RJ, cookie SHOOKY, playful puppy CHIMMY, heart-headed TATA, pom-pom-wielding bunny COOKY and gray alien VAN, along with J-Hope’s aforementioned dancing pony.

On the very same day as the 2022 BT21 Festival, Suga dropped a 10-minute video on the official BANGTANTV YouTube channel of himself attending an introductory hip-hop class. Just before the holidays, V also covered “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” for ARMY.

Watch J-Hope’s message to BT21 above.