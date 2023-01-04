J-Hope’s ‘New Year’s Rockin‘ Eve’ Mashup of ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ & ‘Butter’ Is Here: Watch

For the BTS ARMY members who didn’t get a chance to watch J-Hope‘s performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — or just want to see it again — you’re in luck. BTS’ YouTube page shared a video of the rapper’s performance — which took place leading up to midnight on New Year’s Eve — on Wednesday (Jan. 4) for fans to enjoy.

J-Hope appeared on stage live from New York City’s Time Square to perform a trio of hit songs from his solo discography, as well as BTS’. The rapper eased into the performance with “= (Equal Sign),” which served as a touching and hopeful wish for the year ahead. “Hate’ll paralyze your mind/ Gotta see the other side/ It costs ya nothin’ to be kind/ Not so different you and I,” he sang, later joined by a series of backup dancers for a transition into the next song.

Next up was a high-energy showcase of “Chicken Noodle Soup,” his 2019 collaboration with Becky G. Though the Spanish singer was absent for the performance, Hope entertained the crowd with the help of backup dancers and enthusiastic delivery of the lyrics, as well as the track’s signature dance moves.

Shortly after, things became festive. J-Hope and the dancers launched into choreography for a holiday-themed remix of BTS’ “Butter” with hints of jingle bells. The other BTS members were not present, but their backing vocals filled up the space before closing out the track with its signature “Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!” and a “Happy New Year” wish for the audience.

Watch J-Hope’s performance for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in the video above.