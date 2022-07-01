×
J-Hope Gives Fans ‘More’ With New Solo Single: Listen

J-Hope's solo single, "More," is here.

J-Hope of BTS
ARMY wanted more, and J-Hope gave them “More” with his ’90s-inspired solo single.

“More” arrived on Friday (July 1), and marks the first solo track released in the wake of BTS‘ announcement earlier this month that they would be taking some time after nearly a decade of non-stop work together to focus on their individual projects for a bit.

The track is set to be featured on J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box, arriving on July 15. After that, he’ll be heading to Chicago to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza on July 31. The set will be the first time a South Korean artist will headline a main stage at a major music festival in the United States. J-Hope is replacing Doja Cat, who announced in May that she had to drop out due to tonsil surgery.

According to the press release, Jack in the Box “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.”

Listen to “More” below.

