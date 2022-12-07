J-Hope Expertly Hits His Choreography in ‘MORE’ MAMA Awards Dance Practice: Watch

The road to the 2022 MAMA Awards was not paved overnight. J-Hope dominated the stage at the award show Nov. 30 when he performed a medley of tracks from his solo album Jack in the Box, and is now giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his performance coming together by sharing the dance practice video for “MORE” on Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Hobi — along with a small army of backup dancers clad in all black — appears in a sparse room with black walls and gray concrete floors, skipping in between the dancers and performing well-timed choreography as he rapped along to the fierce track. The dancers, for the most part, kept to the confines of marked-off squares on the floor. (The night of the MAMAs, the squares turned into a large checkered box.)

During the show, the BTS rapper also performed two other songs from Jack in the Box: “Arson,” which delivered a fiery stage set, and “Future,” which saw the BTS rapper cooling things off for something a bit more intimate feeling.

After the rapper’s appearance at the MAMAs, the official BTS Twitter account shared its congrats with the idol and thanked ARMY for making his appearance possible. “J-Hope who set 2022 MAMA AWARDS’ stage on fire! Including a valuable award that J-Hope and BTS received because of ARMY’s cheers/support! Thank you ARMY!” the account wrote at the time.

J-Hope won the award for most popular male artist at the 2022 MAMAs, in addition to the Bibigo culture and style award.

Watch J-Hope’s “MORE” dance practice video above.