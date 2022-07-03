Fans Choose J-Hope’s ‘More’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

J-Hope‘s new song “More” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 1) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s ’90s-inspired solo single as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“More” brought in nearly 93% of the vote, beating out new music by Cardi B featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk (“Hot S–t”), City Girls featuring Usher (“Good Love”), Calvin Harris featuring 21 Savage (“New Money”), and Luke Bryan (“Country On”).

The South Korean singer’s “More” marks the first solo track released in the wake of BTS‘ announcement in June that they would be taking a hiatus after nearly a decade of nonstop work together to focus on their individual projects.

The track will be featured J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box, which is scheduled to arrive on July 15. After that, he’ll headline the main stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago, marking the first time a South Korean artist will headline a major U.S. music festival.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with 4% of the vote was Cardi B’s aptly titled “Hot S–t,” featuring Ye and Lil Durk. The song from Cardi’s highly anticipated, as-yet-untitled sophomore album, which is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy.

“Hot S–t” marks Cardi’s first solo release in 2022 after being featured on a series of singles, from the extended version of Summer Walker’s “No Love,” featuring SZA, to “Shake It” with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300. Her last solo release was the hit single “Up,” which peaked at No. 1 for a week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March 2021.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.