J-Hope Shares Military Update With New Uniform Photos

J-Hope gave fans a fun military update on Tuesday night (May 23) when he took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself in his uniform.

In the photo, the 29-year-old BTS star is seen giving a soft smile as he salutes the camera. See the photo before it disappears here.

Over on Weverse, J-Hope share two more photos and a message for fans, according to Soompi. “ARMYs!! I’ve completed [the basic training] well. The letters and support you sent me have been a great help and thanks to that I was able to do my best during training,” he wrote. “I will do my best for the rest of my military service period as well and show you the good sides of me! I love you!! Cellphone is fascinating… Hahaha.”

J-Hope’s entrance into the military on April 18 makes him the second BTS member to fulfill the 18-month South Korean mandatory military service after Jin, who started his requirement last year. The remaining BTS members will also be required to complete their service over the next couple of years.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS J-Hope See latest videos, charts and news

In a video shared to the K-pop group’s BANGTANTV last month, Suga, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin and V all arrived at the drop-off location to send off the rapper. After taking several pictures with his fellow BTS members, J-Hope gave BTS ARMY one final message: “Yes, ARMY, I’m off now. I’m fulfilling my duty as an able-bodied Korean man. I’ll be sure to make a safe return and be better than ever and greet you then. Fighting! I love you.”