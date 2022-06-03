Here Are the BTS Songs J-Hope & Jimin Think ARMY ‘Loves the Most’

BTS is back with the second episode of their new Apple Music radio show, BTS Radio: Past & Present. In the Friday (June 3) episode of the show, members RM, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, V, Jimin and J-Hope all gave a selection of their favorite songs and songs that they believe their devoted ARMY can’t get enough of.

During the episode, J-Hope shared, “The two songs that I think ARMY loves the most are ‘Make It Right’ and ‘Heartbeat.’ I haven’t listened to these in awhile, but I also heard that ‘Heartbeat’ is an ARMY favorite. If you listen to it, you may discover one of BTS’ hidden gems. And ‘Make It Right’ is definitely an ARMY favorite, so I wanted to play this for our radio episode.”

Despite J-Hope’s confidence in knowing which tracks ARMY holds close, Jimin actually had two completely different songs lined up as fan favorites. “‘Spring Day’ is the song we know for a fact that ARMY loves the most, so I chose this one,” he explained. “And I think ARMY loves the performance of ‘Save Me’ the best, so I chose these two songs.”

Jungkook and V did not make any guesses as to which songs they believe ARMY loves the most, but they both said that “Home” holds a deep meaning for the group and their relationship with their fans. Jungkook explained, “When we perform in front of ARMY, we use the expression that it really feels like we’re back home, in a place where we belong. And the lyrics of ‘Home’ really convey that, so I think our fans get that special feeling when they listen to it. The song itself is just really good too.”

V also picked “Home” to be played during the episode. “I also chose this one because fans love it when we perform it live, and I remember the overall vibe is just always great,” he shared. “I feel really proud and satisfied after performing this song.”

BTS has been recounting their favorite tracks from their discography on the radio show leading up to the release of their forthcoming anthology album, Proof. The record — as well as its lead single, “Yet to Come” — will be released on June 10 as a celebration of the group’s ninth anniversary. Find out everything we know about the album here.