Watch J-Hope Dance ‘On the Street’ With Jay Park

J-Hope jumped on TikTok on Wednesday (March 8) to dance through his new single, “On the Street,” with an assist from Jay Park.

“J-Park Drive on the J-Hope Street,” the Jack in the Box rapper captioned the post in Korean, which was shared on the official BTS account. In the video, J-Hope mugs for the camera before panning to reveal Park sitting on a staircase. After whistling over the single’s instrumental opening, the duo launch into a laidback dance routine down a hallway as the chorus of “Every time I walk/ Every time I run/ Every time I move/ As always, for us/ Every time I look/ Every time I love/ Every time I hope/ As always, for us” plays over top.

Park’s appearance with J-Hope comes nearly a year after the hip-hop artist posted a photo with the latter’s bandmate Jung Kook. However a faction of ARMY has taken issue with the rapper’s apparent friendship with the members of BTS after he called pioneering group BIGBANG “probably the biggest K-pop boy band in history” in a February 2020 interview, which fans perceived as a slight against the Bangtan Boys.

Still, others couldn’t get enough of J-Hope showing off his b-boy roots in the comments section. One fan wrote, “hobi best dancer” with two emoji hearts on fire, while another commented, “Hobi tiktoking with everyone before leaving and leaving his mark on the industry.” Others begged the “Arson” rapper to film other dance videos with bandmates Jung Kook and RM.

Earlier this week, J-Hope and Jimin paid Jin a surprise visit at his army base, which the eldest member of BTS — who’s currently serving his government-mandated time in the Korean military — posted on his Instagram feed. Hobi, meanwhile, began his own enlistment process prior to announcing the release of his latest collab with J. Cole.

Watch J-Hope and Park dance to “On the Street” below.