J-Hope Drops Spooky Teaser for ‘Jack in the Box’: Watch

J-Hope unveiled an eerie new teaser for his upcoming debut solo album Jack in the Box on Tuesday (July 5).

Titled “Hope in the Box,” the 23-second visualizer depicts a lone jack-in-the-box cranking itself over a somewhat sinister melody, all lit by the light of static on the TV screen behind it. As the jack-in-the-box springs from its hiding place, drums are added to the mix, culminating in the promise of a song just before the visual cuts out.

“Are you just going to stay in the box?” the BTS member captioned the video on his personal Instagram feed, adding the hashtag, “#HopeInTheBox.” Jack in the Box is set to be released July 15 via Big Hit Music.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS J-Hope See latest videos, charts and news

The teaser comes directly on the heels of J-Hope releasing the album’s lead single “More” and its accompanying music video last Friday (July 1), which ARMY voted as their favorite new release of the week over the weekend — with a whopping 93 percent of the tally — via Billboard‘s poll.

The “More” video gave fans their first full-blown look at the slightly ominous concept for J-Hope’s solo era, complete with the boy bander wearing a black jumpsuit and matching joker’s cap before wreaking havoc in a dull, nondescript office.

Meanwhile, the fast-food chain Jack in the Box has also jumped on the bandwagon in support of J-Hope’s solo album in recent days, offering diners a free medium Sprite — a personal favorite of the rapper — with any purchase on their app to celebrate the release of “More.”

Watch J-Hope’s Jack in the Box teaser below.