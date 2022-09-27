Crush & J-Hope Offer a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Rush Hour’ Music Video: Watch

Get up! The content surrounding Crush’s new track, “Rush Hour” keeps on coming. Last week, fans were treated to a dance practice video featuring the South Korean rapper alongside BTS‘ J-Hope expertly hitting the funky track’s choreography. On Monday (Sept. 27), the goodies continued with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Rush Hour.”

Crush kicked off the video by giving fans an explanation of the visual’s concept. “On a very desolate road, my imagination takes wing, which resolved the complicated and frustrating situation,” the translation reads. Of the track itself, Crush added that “Rush Hour” is a “funky song and it also had elements of hip-hop mixed into it,” before giving a hearty recommendation to the video’s viewers to give the song a spin.

J-Hope also gave his perspective on the collaboration in a one-on-one interview with Crush. “As you know, it was my first time being featured on a song as a solo artist, so I worked really hard on it and I had so much fun doing it,” the “More” singer told his collaborator. “I’m having so much fun right this moment and I’m really happy. It’s all thanks to you.”

Following scenes of J-Hope and Crush hitting the song’s choreography alongside dancers on the urban landscape-inspired set, the BTS member told the rapper “regardless of the outcome, the process was so fun” and labelled it a “good experience” that provided him “positive momentum” in his solo endeavors. After his comments, J-Hope thoughtfully gave the crew a round of applause.

Watch the behind the scenes video for “Rush Hour” below.