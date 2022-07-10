J-Hope Poses Next to a Flaming Car in New ‘Arson’ Teaser Photos: See the Pics

J-Hope has shared some scorching teaser photos for his next single “Arson.”

The BTS member took to social media on Sunday (July 10) to unveil numerous images to help set the blistering mood for the new cut from his soon-to-be-released solo album, Jack in the Box.

The concept photos depict a grim scene in which J-Hope is posing next to a smashed up automobile that is caught on fire. Dressed in a clean white jumpsuit, he gazes into the camera while leaning up against the trashed car as the cloudy sky looms in the background. Another set of images find the K-pop star standing alone amidst wreckage in the middle of the night while donning charred clothing.

“I burned it all,” he captioned the pics on Instagram.

“Arson,” the upcoming second single from Jack in the Box, finds J-Hope “encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take,” according to a news release.

The singer recently revealed the 10-song track list for Jack in the Box, which is scheduled for released on July 15 through Big Hit Music. The set’s first single, “More,” dropped in early July.

Check out J-Hope’s “Arson” teaser photos below.