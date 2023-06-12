J-Hope Gives ‘Arson’ an Update With a Rockin’ Version: Listen

BTS released a new track last week in celebration of the group’s 10th anniversary, and one of the members is following suit. On Sunday (June 11), rapper J-Hope participated in the K-pop group’s 2023 BTS FESTA activities by releasing a rock version of his Jack in the Box single “Arson.”

The rollicking new take stays largely true to the original, but adds electric guitar and amplified drum beats to the instrumental. “If anyone asks me/ ‘Right, I lit the flame’/ Now I ask myself, choose what/ Do I put out the fire, or burn even brighter,” Hope raps in Korean on the track’s high energy verse.

“Arson” was released as the second single from Jack in the Box on July 15, 2022. The track placed on multiple Billboard charts, and peaked the highest on Digital Song Sales at No. 2. (The project’s lead single, “More,” also peaked at No. 2 on the chart.) Jack in the Box, meanwhile, peaked at No. 17 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

“Arson,” as well as other songs featured on Jack in the Box, are featured in the J-Hope in the Box Disney+ documentary. The film — which arrived on the platform on Feb. 17 — will hit theaters later this week following BTS’ 10th anniversary on June 13. The films will have a limited theatrical release Jun. 17-18. (Fans can find a theater near them and purchase tickets here).

Listen to the rock version of “Arson” above.