ITZY Announces Comeback With New Mini Album ‘Cheshire’

Get ready, MIDZY! ITZY announced plans for a comeback on Monday (Nov. 7), tweeting that a new album is on the way this month.

“ITZY <CHESHIRE>,” the K-pop group captioned a photo of the album’s logo in a flashy, silver print against a plain black backdrop, revealing a Nov. 30 release date. “2022.11.30 WED 6PM (KST) | 4AM (EST).”

ITZY has been on a hot streak in 2022. The girl group, which consists of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, released their previous mini album Checkmate in July. The set debuted at No. 8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Elsewhere on the charts, Checkmate peaked at No. 2 on both Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales. The project’s lead single, “Sneakers,” peaked at No. 9 on the Hot Trending Songs chart Powered by Twitter and topped the South Korea Songs chart.

ITZY is currently on its Checkmate World Tour. The trek began in August with a pair of dates in Seoul, South Korea, before heading over to the United States in October. The North American leg of the tour kicked off Oct. 26 in Los Angeles and featured stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and more. The leg will conclude Nov. 13 in New York before heading back to Asia for stops in Manila, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok.

See ITZY’s album announcement for Cheshire below.