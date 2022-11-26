Lenny Kravitz, Questlove, Diane Warren & More Stars Mourn the Death of Irene Cara

The tributes are pouring in following the death of singer and actress Irene Cara, who passed away at her Florida home at age 63.

The Oscar- and Grammy-winner’s death was announced on social media Saturday (Nov. 26) by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. The cause of death was not known at press time.

Cara starred in the 1980 musical film Fame, playing the role of Coco Hernandez and singing the Oscar-winning title song and Oscar-nominated song “Out Here on My Own.” She is also known for her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” from the 1983 film Flashdance, which earned her two Grammys. Cara’s other credits include the 1976 movie Sparkle and numerous touring musical productions.

Cara earned three top 10 hits on the Hot 100 with “Fame,” “Flashdance…What a Feeling” and “Breakdance.” “Flashdance…What a Feeling” spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1. The exuberant track also led Dance Club Songs for three weeks and hit No. 2 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 4 on Adult Contemporary.

In the wake of her passing, musicians including Lenny Kravitz, Questlove, Diane Warren and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea took to social media to remember the late singer-actress.

“Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know,” Kravitz tweeted. “Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart.”

Questlove wrote on Twitter, “Why are the legends just….. evaporating? Like when I turn 65 will anyone I idolize ever know what it means to turn 80? S— will I?”

Songwriter Warren, who recently received an honorary Oscar, paid tribute to Cara, tweeting, “Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame.”

Flashdance star Jennifer Beals also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Cara during the 1984 Academy Awards ceremony. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent,” the actress captioned the photo. “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”

See more celebrity reactions to Cara’s passing below.

Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/7cpCUY1aI1 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) November 26, 2022

….Now…….there is nothing. 😞



Goodbye Irene Cara. I’m Sad About This. https://t.co/Hu3y8qRX57 — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 26, 2022

Sparkle. Fame. Flashdance. This era was special. 😔 why are the legends just…..evaporating? Like when I turn 65 will anyone I idolize ever know what it means to turn 80? Shit will I? — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 26, 2022

Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame🎤💔Irene Cara, 'Fame' singer, dead at 63, publicist says. https://t.co/6yQmMTUAv0 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 26, 2022

I’m so sad to hear about Irene Cara, she was a real light. ❤️❤️❤️rest easy — Flea (@flea333) November 26, 2022

Mi linda Borinquena my heart is broken Irene Cara from the bronx new york your voice will live on forever. We will keep "dancing though our lives" 😪🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷

'Flashdance' and 'Fame' Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63 https://t.co/FpwebwLDgR — Tito Puente, Jr. (@titopuentejr) November 26, 2022

RIP Irene Cara.

Oscar & Grammy winner.



INCREDIBLE actress, singer, dancer, songwriter. “Fame” & “Flashdance” are iconic.



But her playing “Sparkle” is my all time favorite!! I’ve watched that movie so much i can recite it word for word.



This is a huge loss. — Claude Kelly (@ClaudeKelly) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara was Sparkle. This movie is a classic. So good!!! #RIPIreneCara pic.twitter.com/3rel3RnE95 — Claude Kelly (@ClaudeKelly) November 26, 2022

We are so very sorry to hear of the passing of @Irene_Cara. Her music has lifted the souls of so many, and as such her legacy is timeless! Our deepest condolences to Irene’s loved ones and to her many fans. Rest in glory Miss Cara 🖤 pic.twitter.com/AdMc8BxJSb — Sister Sledge (@SisterSledge_) November 26, 2022

Rest In Peace beautiful Irene Cara one of my biggest inspirations growing up💫🕊 — Deborah Cox (@Deborah_Cox) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara? Peace be still. ❤️🙏🏽 — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) November 26, 2022

My Heart Is Broken. 💔#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! 😢❤️ #FAME pic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022

#ireneCara she was one of the reasons I am here today! She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power! pic.twitter.com/d9LUCtFsC2 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara.Gloriously powerful award winning singer/songwriter. Her gifts empowered. Her songs fueled coming of age years. My fave memory is a childhood one: seeing people of color in a love story for the 1st time:Aaron Loves Angela.Her NY light will shine in this NYer #irenecara pic.twitter.com/2I6f9cIkT2 — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) November 26, 2022

This breaks my ❤️ to hear. #IreneCara was one of the first women I saw singing, dancing & acting in color not B&W who looked like me. Seeing her in #Fame changed my life. 1 of the first 45s I remember owning was her beautiful song #AnyoneCanSee. It’s still one of my favorites. https://t.co/JNImrMyAjy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 26, 2022

#IreneCara, her talent, her beauty, THAT VOICE, were revolutionary for me as a teen. Seeing her on FAME, hearing her on the radio lit my imagination on fire. Thank you, Ms. Cara. Rest now, bellesa. 😔 https://t.co/MPVIrGjjVj — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 26, 2022

When I first saw Irene perform, I was just blown away! The insane combination of talent and beauty was overwhelming to me. This hurts my heart so much. 💔💔💔💔

I have been a fan for so many years …

Rest In Peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #IreneCara https://t.co/j6UpSILnXz pic.twitter.com/fq5tTn8kmx — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara. So lovely. What a presence. What a voice. She defined a decade with her songs. God speed. pic.twitter.com/hOktkPs1gw — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara has died. I just literally burst into tears hearing ‘Fame’ played on the radio!!! Such happy times 😢😢😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/2HHJzX862p — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara was magical to me. I can never forget dancing around my lounge as a girl in the 80’s in Cape Town to FAME playing on VHS. Rest in love #IreneCara pic.twitter.com/YgujEzR3Wo — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) November 26, 2022

Grew up watching Irene Cara take on the world… what a feeling.. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/1B8wFj5nNW — loni love (@LoniLove) November 26, 2022

Reading this from @saylor I couldn't even grasp what he was saying, like a pair of binoculars you can't get to focus. Then it became clear. And it's true. Irene Cara passed away, at 63 years old. Nothing more disclosed. My deepest condolences to her loved ones who number many 🙏 https://t.co/GSvjhmtW82 — Martha Quinn Ⓥ (@MarthaQuinn) November 26, 2022

RIP Irene Cara. We will remember your name! #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 26, 2022