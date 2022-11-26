Lenny Kravitz, Questlove, Diane Warren & More Stars Mourn the Death of Irene Cara

The tributes are pouring in following the death of singer and actress Irene Cara, who passed away at her Florida home at age 63.
The Oscar- and Grammy-winner’s death was announced on social media Saturday (Nov. 26) by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. The cause of death was not known at press time.
Cara starred in the 1980 musical film Fame, playing the role of Coco Hernandez and singing the Oscar-winning title song and Oscar-nominated song “Out Here on My Own.” She is also known for her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Flashdance…What a Feeling,” from the 1983 film Flashdance, which earned her two Grammys. Cara’s other credits include the 1976 movie Sparkle and numerous touring musical productions.
Cara earned three top 10 hits on the Hot 100 with “Fame,” “Flashdance…What a Feeling” and “Breakdance.” “Flashdance…What a Feeling” spent six consecutive weeks at No. 1. The exuberant track also led Dance Club Songs for three weeks and hit No. 2 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 4 on Adult Contemporary.
In the wake of her passing, musicians including Lenny Kravitz, Questlove, Diane Warren and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea took to social media to remember the late singer-actress.
“Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know,” Kravitz tweeted. “Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart.”
Questlove wrote on Twitter, “Why are the legends just….. evaporating? Like when I turn 65 will anyone I idolize ever know what it means to turn 80? S— will I?”
Songwriter Warren, who recently received an honorary Oscar, paid tribute to Cara, tweeting, “Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame.”
Flashdance star Jennifer Beals also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Cara during the 1984 Academy Awards ceremony. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent,” the actress captioned the photo. “It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream.”
