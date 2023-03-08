Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, P!nk & More Stars Celebrate International Women’s Day on Social Media

Happy International Women’s Day! On Wednesday (March 8), stars took to social media to honor the global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women — plus the women in their lives that have made an impact.
For example, Selena Gomez shared a throwback photo of herself with an inspirational message to her younger self. “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help,” the 30-year-old captioned a photo of herself posing in front of the camera in a light yellow shirt embroidered with daisies.
“Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves,” she continued, prompting her followers to “write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”
See below for more posts from celebrities like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Zara Larsson and more celebrating International Women’s Day.