×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, P!nk & More Stars Celebrate International Women’s Day on Social Media

Stars took to social media to honor the global day celebrating women.

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Happy International Women’s Day! On Wednesday (March 8), stars took to social media to honor the global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women — plus the women in their lives that have made an impact.

Explore

Explore

Selena Gomez

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

For example, Selena Gomez shared a throwback photo of herself with an inspirational message to her younger self. “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help,” the 30-year-old captioned a photo of herself posing in front of the camera in a light yellow shirt embroidered with daisies.

Related

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Names Drake the Greatest Rapper of All Time: 'Fight Me'

“Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves,” she continued, prompting her followers to “write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

See below for more posts from celebrities like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Zara Larsson and more celebrating International Women’s Day.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad