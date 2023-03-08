Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, P!nk & More Stars Celebrate International Women’s Day on Social Media

Happy International Women’s Day! On Wednesday (March 8), stars took to social media to honor the global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women — plus the women in their lives that have made an impact.

For example, Selena Gomez shared a throwback photo of herself with an inspirational message to her younger self. “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help,” the 30-year-old captioned a photo of herself posing in front of the camera in a light yellow shirt embroidered with daisies.

“Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves,” she continued, prompting her followers to “write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

See below for more posts from celebrities like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Zara Larsson and more celebrating International Women’s Day.

This #InternationalWomensDay I'm celebrating the women I admire and feel inspired by. 🥹I've been so lucky to be surrounded by incredible female role models who have been there for me through thick and thin. 💖 #SlivSisters #GirlPower #BossBabes pic.twitter.com/pPab3FY6Pi — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) March 8, 2023

Celebrating women today ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/SeJ76rXogp — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) March 8, 2023

This International #WomensDay, I join @UNICEFUSA in its commitment to #EmbraceEquity and advocate for girls’ rights — so that every girl has the opportunity to become the woman she wants to be. pic.twitter.com/aWoNWFO9P0 — P!nk (@Pink) March 8, 2023

This International Women’s Day we are honored to recognize just a few of the many incredible women who Pearl Jam and Vitalogy Foundation get to know. Learn more about their work here: https://t.co/I6ikEOFwm9 pic.twitter.com/G0MGT94zGb — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) March 8, 2023

I stand on the shoulders… ❤️ https://t.co/o7cA0LBWTv — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) March 8, 2023

I appreciate you ladies. Thank you for all you do to elevate our culture. Happy International Women’s day. 💪🏾🥂 pic.twitter.com/jd1w3gHYOz — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) March 8, 2023

Without the love, strength, guidance, and nurturing spirit of my grandmother Bessie Roker, I would not be. I salute her and all woman today and everyday. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/BpiXD32lGU — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 8, 2023

Happy International Women's Day. Thanks @AppleMusic for shining a spotlight on some amazing female creators 💪

Listen here: https://t.co/fUkkBW9EfA pic.twitter.com/fD9pqCJs2H — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 8, 2023

I am me because of all of you #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/aRD00oAol0 — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 8, 2023

Zara Larsson sends a message to men for #InternationalWomensDay:



“To emotionally distance yourself from everything female coded only fuels the objectification of women which then leads to violence against women. So, if you are a man and you're looking to end female oppression… https://t.co/0cApHLIKbd pic.twitter.com/aYiBN0zqTS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2023

Happy international women’s day to all the beautiful women in the world. 💖 To celebrate I’ve released an acoustic version of You Only Love Me and a cover of one of my idols and birthday twin Tina Turner, We Don’t Need Another Hero, on @AppleMusic!! 💐✨ https://t.co/pGcabXNIW8 pic.twitter.com/XSPBDKSuGW — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) March 8, 2023

Happy international women’s day ladies!!! 🫶🏽🤎 May we continue to empower and ignite light and love to one another x — ♕MsJane (@dinahjane) March 8, 2023

history has it wrong. no one has ever been stronger than women, and no one will ever be. happy #internationalwomensday 🚺 pic.twitter.com/tDxTvny3Oi — christina perri (@christinaperri) March 8, 2023

Respect to ALL Women and future women! #InternationalWomansDay pic.twitter.com/ie76zB62jU — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 8, 2023

2 all the beautiful ladies in the world that we couldn’t do without.



Moms, Wives, Daughters, Sisters, Cousins, Aunts, and Friends.



We Salute 🫡 you all.



Many blessings of eternal love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qwHtzed9HF — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) March 8, 2023

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the international women especially @amandashires, my manager @tennesseetraci, my business manager Lillian, and my road manager Emily — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 8, 2023

Happy International Women’s Day 💜 Enjoy these moments of collaboration with some truly fabulous artists! #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/2s7wsRIQPW — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) March 8, 2023