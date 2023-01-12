Insomniac Events Announces New EDC Party Cruise — And Yes, It’s Called EDSea

Electric Daisy Carnival is hitting the high seas. On Thursday (Jan. 12), EDC producer Insomniac Events announced the launch of EDSea, a festival cruise that will set sail from Miami to the Bahamas on Nov. 4-8, 2023.

This seafaring spin-off expands the list of global EDC events, which includes the annual flagship festival EDC Las Vegas — returning to Sin City May 19-21 — along with EDCs in Mexico City and Orlando. (Previous EDCs have taken place in the U.K., Brazil, China, Puerto Rico and beyond.)

The lineup for the five-day rave cruise will be announced later this year, with cabin reservations becoming available during a pre-sale starting on Jan. 17. (If there are any cabins left, a general sale will begin on Jan. 27.)

The party will happen on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy, which, according to the cruise company, can host roughly 3,800 guests. The ship will offer eight separate stages and music venues, along with a go-kart track, a waterpark and laser tag. The four-night bacchanal will embark from Miami and dock at both Nassau in the Bahamas and the country’s Great Stirrup Cay, a regular destination for such music-focused party cruises.

EDSea will technically be the second party cruise on Insomniac’s ever-robust event slate, with the company also producing Holy Ship! Created in 2012 by HARD events Founder Gary Richards, Insomniac gained full control of the event — which also cruised from the Miami area to the Bahamas — when Richards left HARD in 2018, as HARD was by that point controlled by Insomniac and its parent company, Live Nation.

After sending Holy Ship! to sea in 2018 and 2019, Insomniac shifted it to a on-land event — Holy Ship! Wrecked — in 2020-2022 at locations in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. Insomniac tells Billboard that Holy Ship! Wrecked will remain on the company’s event roster.