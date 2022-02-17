5 Massive Dance Stars Will Play the Indianapolis 500’s Biggest Party: See the Lineup

Five of dance music’s biggest stars will feel the need for speed when the play the Indianapolis 500’s famed Snake Pit party ahead of the longstanding race this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The Snake Pit 2022 will feature headliner Martin Garrix, along with sets by deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Galantis and Yellow Claw, who will all play on Sunday, May 29, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Both Garrix and Aoki have previously played the Snake Pit, which for the last decade has booked largely dance/electronic acts. Previous lineups have included Skrillex, Griz, Diplo, Krewella, Nervo, Afrojack, Illenium, Chris Lake and more.

“The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light is one of the most popular concerts of the year on the global EDM calendar,” says Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles. “Anticipation is even higher for this year’s show after a two-year pause due to the pandemic, so we can’t wait to welcome this incredible, star-studded lineup and their fans back home again to the Speedway for a day filled with fun and epic memories.”

Garrix, Aoki, Galantis and Yellow Claw had all been scheduled to play the 2020 Snake Pit, which was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2021 event also did not happen due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19.

The Snake Pit has a long history at the Indy 500, with the party proving to be one of the rowdiest, most festive elements of the event. This party goes down at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway prior to the legendary Memorial Day race, which has happened annually since 1911.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Tickets are on sale now.