New J-pop Group IMP. Release Debut Single ‘CRUISIN’: See the Video

J-pop boy band IMP. dropped its debut single “CRUISIN'” on Friday (Aug. 18).

The rookie seven-member group consisting of members Yuki Yokohara, Shunsuke Motoi, Takuya Kageyama, Taiga Tsubaki, Taiga Suzuki, Arata Sato, and Minato Matsui announced last month that they would sign with TOBE (“to be”) to pursue new forms of entertainment at the agency. The YouTube livestream commemorating the announcement that took place on the same day (July 14) recorded more than 450,000 simultaneous viewership and dominated the No. 1 and No. 2 domestic trends on Twitter in Japan.

The lyrics of the band’s debut track was written by Maria Okada and the music composed by Avin, Slay, Chase, and Rocoberry. A downloading campaign celebrating the single’s release will take place from Aug. 21. IMP. — pronounced as the alphabet — also shared the new music video accompanying the track on its official YouTube channel.