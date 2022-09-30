J-Pop Producer imase Kicks Off UMJ’s New Pokémon Music Collective Project With ‘Utau’

Universal Music Japan is collaborating with The Pokémon Company to launch the Pokémon Music Collective, a project featuring a series of new music by artists inspired by the game music and sounds of the Pokémon video game universe.

Breakout J-pop music producer imase will be kicking off the series with his brand-new track “Utau.” The 21-year-old artist began his music career in 2020, went on to make his major label debut at the end of last year, and is currently hot among the TikTok generation in Japan. He grew up playing the Pokémon video game series, naming Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version installments released in 2006 as particularly influential.

Related Ed Sheeran Beaming Into Pokémon Go Universe For Special Performance

The “Night Dancer” singer-songwriter’s new track is filled with his love for Pokémon, and he shares that the inspiration for his new track was the safe haven that is the Pokémon Center in the games. “When you’re beaten by a strong opponent, before challenging a gym leader, and in a Pokémon league where you can’t lose, the Pokémon Center is always there,” he says. “I created this song so that listeners can imagine the Pokémon Center, which holds such a special place in my heart. Here’s hoping everyone carries a Pokémon Center in their hearts, too… There are various Pokémon hidden in the lyrics, so be sure to look for them!”

The Pokémon Music Collective project will continue to release new songs by artists from different genres.

Check out imase’s “Utau” below:

℗ © 2022 Universal Music LLC. Published by Universal Music Publishing and Pokémon. Pokémon image & game sound: ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©2022 Pokémon. ©1995-2022 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.