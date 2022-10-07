Iman Hopes to See David Bowie Again ‘If There Is an Afterlife’

In a series of new interviews, Iman has opened up about her marriage to rock superstar David Bowie.

“I think of him all the time,” the supermodel told Today show host Hoda Kotb this week. “People say ‘your late husband’ and I say, ‘Don’t call my husband late. He’s not my late husband. He’s my husband, and he’ll always be.'”

When Kotb asked what one of Iman’s greatest wishes is, she got emotional before admitting, “If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again. That’s the one I want.”

Six years after the rock legend’s death from liver cancer, his wife also said she’s not at a stage in life where she’s looking for a romantic relationship with someone else. “I just don’t know if I’m open to that kind of relationship. It’s only been six years, so I’m not open to it now,” she explained, later adding of the couple’s nearly 25-year marriage, “I think if you’re lucky, you’ll experience something like that, you know what I mean? It’s luck, and I was lucky.”

On Thursday night, Iman made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and playfully claimed she locked down Bowie thanks to some of her stunning ’90s fashions. “Let me tell you a story about that, that’s how I got my husband David,” she said of one particular lacy number by Alaïa. “I wooed him in Alaïa.”

Moonage Daydream, a kaleidoscopic documentary about Bowie’s life, career and legacy directed by filmmaker Brett Morgen, is currently playing in theaters featuring never-before-seen footage and performances by the rock star.

Watch Iman’s Today show interview here and her Watch What Happens Live chat — alongside pop star Sam Smith — below.